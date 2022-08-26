Online Webinar On Lecture On 'Renewable Technologies With Focus On Photovoltaics' At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Chemistry, Panjab University, Chandigarh conducted an online webinar on very fascinating and demanding lecture on “Renewable (Energy) Technologies with Focus on Photovoltaics (Organic)” delivered by Dr. Akhil Gupta, Visiting Research Scientist at CSIRO, Clayton, victoria as well as the Research Fellow at Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University, Waurn Ponds Victoria. Dr. Gupta started his talk with basic concepts of renewable and non-renewable energy sources and then moved to research on material development and device fabrication strategies. In an interesting way, he explained the use of organic molecules for renewable energy technologies as well as for the formation of organogels. His talk also highlighted the opportunities that graduates or Ph.D. students could avail for overseas research.