Onion export duty is 'timely' move to boost domestic supply, check price rise: Govt

New Delhi: Onions will now have an export charge of 40%, which the government claimed on Monday was not a "premature" but rather a timely action to increase domestic supply and regulate retail pricing.

Farmers in the Nashik district of Maharashtra have been protesting the 40 percent levy on onion exports, prompting this declaration. Retailers also object to the application of the tax.

Putting an export tariff on onions is not a hasty choice. Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, "It is a timely decision taken to increase domestic availability and check prices."—Inputs from Agencies