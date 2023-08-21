    Menu
    India

    Onion export duty is 'timely' move to boost domestic supply, check price rise: Govt

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Onions will now have an export charge of 40%, which the government claimed on Monday was not a "premature" but rather a timely action to increase domestic supply and regulate retail pricing.

    Farmers in the Nashik district of Maharashtra have been protesting the 40 percent levy on onion exports, prompting this declaration. Retailers also object to the application of the tax.

    Putting an export tariff on onions is not a hasty choice. Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, "It is a timely decision taken to increase domestic availability and check prices."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Onions export duty government Nashik export
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in