ONGC Inks MoU With NTPC Green Energy Limited For Development Of Renewable Energy Projects

Dehradun (The Hawk): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to realize its Renewable energy objectives towards energy transition on 27 September 2023. The MoU will primarily explore the feasibility and setting up of Renewable Energy Projects in various domains.

The MoU envisages collaboration of the two mega entities in Renewable Power Projects in India and Overseas through offshore wind projects and exploring opportunities in the Storage, E-mobility, Carbon Credits and Green Credits, Nuclear, Green Hydrogen business and its derivatives (Green Ammonia and Green Methanol).