New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) concluded its extremely successful “One Week One Lab (OWOL)” programme, which commenced on September 11, 2023. The valedictory function for this enriching week-long event took place today on September 16, 2023 in Vivekananda Hall of CSIR-NIScPR at New Delhi.

During One Week One Lab programme (OWOL), CSIR-NIScPR organised 9 major events namely India’s Startup Revolution: From Idea to Market, Grassroots Innovation & Skill development Conclave for Rural development, Science Communication Workshop, Student-Science Connect, Science Communication: Public Engagement with Science, Science Knowledge Convention, Science policy & Diplomacy Meet. During the OWOL programme, NIScPR invited its key stakeholders like science policy makers, diplomats, science communicators, scientists, industry, innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, farmers, teachers, students and science publishers, etc. and showcased them new initiatives and achievements of NIScPR.

In the fifth day’s Science Knowledge Convention event, the Authors & Publishers Interaction Meet commenced with a talk by Mr. Rishab Bajaj from Wiley who talked about the existing collaboration between Wiley and NKRC. They highlighted the collaboration between ACS and NKRC and the features they have to offer. The Clarivate made important announcements with regards to the value addition in the form of content on their platform, Web of Science. During the event, a number of reputed science publishers participated and put their stalls. The prominent science publishers include Wiley, Clarivate, Elsevier, American Chemical Society (ACS), ACS International India, SciFinder, Grammarly, and Institute of Physics (IOP).

The One Week One Lab programme of CSIR-NIScPR, aimed at fostering public engagement with sciences and science policy and showcasing the achievements of CSIR-NIScPR, has been a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and hardwork of the participants and the organizers. The valedictory function proved to be fitting culmination to the week filled with insightful presentations and discussions.

The Science Policy & Diplomacy Meet started today with a warm and welcoming address by Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, setting the stage for a captivating and fruitful program. Prof. Aggarwal expressed pride in hosting the "One Week One Lab" programme, underscoring its role in fostering connections and stimulating discussions on critical topics such as science communication, science policy, knowledge-sharing, and science diplomacy for sustainable development. She highlighted that this initiative embodies CSIR-NIScPR's unwavering commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and promoting global cooperation. Director NIScPR highlighted the core activities and achievements of the Institute including STI policy initiatives and science communication endeavours.

Following the welcome address, Dr. Rama Swami Bansal, Head of the International S&T Affairs Directorate at CSIR, delivered an illuminating presentation. Her comprehensive overview shed light on CSIR and its extensive global linkages, showcasing the institute's international collaborations and initiatives.

The event's Guest of Honour, Dr. Bhaskar Balakrishnan, former Ambassador of India and Science Diplomacy Fellow at Research and Information System (RIS), New Delhi, shared invaluable insights into the paramount significance of science diplomacy in the contemporary world. Dr. Balakrishnan emphasized the need for India to increase its research and development (R&D) intensity as a percentage of GDP by at least 2%. He stressed the importance of stimulating sector-specific R&D and called for a substantial increase in the number of researchers, accompanied by enhanced R&D infrastructure. He also underlined the necessity for India to actively participate in global science programs and emphasized the need for young researchers to acquire the tools necessary for crafting research proposals and managing funding.

The highlight of the event was the release of a special publication on Science Diplomacy, which was unveiled by the Chief Guest, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan. This publication marks a significant milestone in the dissemination of knowledge in the field of science diplomacy.

In his keynote address on Science Diplomacy for Sustainable Development, Dr. Ackermann shared his deep admiration for India's scientific achievements and its robust relationship with Germany. He noted the substantial presence of Indian students in Germany, underlining the strong ties between the two nations. Dr. Ackermann commended CSIR's science communication programs and applauded India's swift and effective response to the global pandemic. He cautioned against promoting skepticism and stressed the vital role of policy research and effective communication in shaping responses to global challenges. Dr. Ackermann called for innovative approaches to engage and train the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of entertaining and engaging methods. He praised India's achievements in space exploration, exemplified by the Chandrayan-3 mission.

Dr. Ackermann highlighted the importance of international cooperation in scientific development and called for the firm implementation of G20 declarations. He also advocated for a stronger focus on climate science in India, recognizing its significance in addressing pressing global issues.

In conclusion, the event served as a platform for robust discussions on science diplomacy, science policy, and international collaboration in advancing scientific knowledge and achieving sustainable development goals. CSIR-NIScPR's commitment to these endeavors was evident throughout the event, making it a significant milestone in the pursuit of global cooperation and scientific progress. Top of Form

This was followed by Vote of Thanks by Dr Kasturi Mandal, Head, GGSD and Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR.

Following the formal proceedings, a panel discussion was held on "Science Diplomacy for Sustainable Development.” This was chaired by Prof. Madhav Govind, Chairperson, Centre for Studies in Science Policy, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Distinguished speakers for this session included Prof. Nitin Seth, Director, Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research, New Delhi; Mr R. Madhan, Director, Indo-German Science & Technology Centre, New Delhi; Dr Purnima Rupal, Former Director, CEFIPRA; Former Science Counsellor, Embassy of India, Tokyo; Former Head, DGED, CSIR and Dr Dhoya Snijders, Innovation Counsellor for India, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Delhi, who shared their perspectives and engaged in a thought-provoking dialogue on the topic.

To wrap up the event, Dr Yogesh Suman, Senior Principal Scientist & Chairperson, OWOL, CSIR-NIScPR provided a comprehensive summary of the One Week One Lab programme, highlighting key takeaways and insights gained throughout the week. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Manish Mohan Gore, Scientist & Coordinator, OWOL, CSIR-NIScPR expressed appreciation for everyone's contributions while recognizing the collective effort that made the programme a great success.