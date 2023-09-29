One Week Compulsory Training For IFS Officers On 'Role Of Agroforestry In Land Management'

Dehradun (The Hawk): One week compulsory training course on "Role of Agroforestry in Land management" for officers of Indian Forest Service organized by Extension Division, ICFRE - Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun sponsored by Ministry of Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi concluded today. The training programme was included a field trip to Gurukul Narson near Roorkee where the participants interacted with progressive farmers and came to know about Poplar based agroforestry and other agroforestry models along with their financial value.

The training had 12 sessions on different aspects of agroforestry like agroforestry policy, its implementation issues, role of agroforestry in meeting national and international commitments, bio-engineering measure through agroforestry, potential of medicinal plants under agroforestry, bamboo based agroforestry, climate changeresilience through forest and tree plantaion, challenges in agroforestry implementation, developing domestic carbon market, rehabilitation of degraded land, raw material augmentation, etc.

The valedictory session of the training programme was held today. Ms. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division welcomed all the participants to the valedictory session and invited Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, ICFRE-FRI to address the participants.

A panel discussion was also conducted on the theme "Improvement in the working of Forest Departments - need for career development through training and improvement of skills" under the Chairmanship of Dr. Renu Singh. The panelists included Dr. Jagmohan Sharma, IFS & Ms. Richa Misra, IFS. The panelists and participants spoke on the importance of training in the career of the officers.

The Director, ICFRE - FRI, distributed certificates all trainees. A total of 12 officers of Indian Forest Service participated in the training. The training programme was coordinated by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F under the guidance of Ms. Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division and Course Director of the training programme.

Other team membars including Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist-E, Ms. Vijaya Ratre, Assistant Silviculturist, shri Ved Pal Singh, Scientist-D Shri Kiran Kumar, Technical Officer and others did a commendable work to make the training programme successful.



