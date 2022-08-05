    Menu
    One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

    The Hawk
    August5/ 2022

    Hoshiarpur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Tanda here, police said on Friday.


    The accused Jaskaran Singh, alias Mauzu of Sala Road in Tanda was allegedly following the school-going girl for the last one month and later befriended her, they said.


    On July 29, Singh allegedly took the girl to a vacant plot opposite his house where he raped her, Police said.


    Investigating Officer, Inspector Kamlesh Kaur said that the accused has been arrested.


    A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him and an investigation is underway, he added.—PTI

