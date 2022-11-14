On the occasion of Nehru's birth anniversary, PM Modi honours him

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the occasion of the anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru's birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him on Monday.

He expressed his best wishes on Twitter and stated, "Honors for our former prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, on the anniversary of his birth. We also remember what he gave to our country."

Every year, on November 14, Children's Day is observed as a tribute to India's first independent prime minister.

Nehru, affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru," was renowned for emphasising the value of showing children love and compassion.

Following Nehru's passing, it was unanimously voted to designate his birthday as India's "Bal Diwas," or Children's Day.

On November 14, 1889, Nehru was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His final breath was taken on May 27, 1964.

On August 15, 1947, he was appointed prime minister after taking an active part in the nation's war for liberation.

Numerous activities, including games and competitions, are planned for kids in schools across the country on this day, while government organisations pay tribute to the late prime minister and hold commemorative ceremonies.

Prior to 1956, India celebrated Children's Day on November 20 as designated by the United Nations. However, after Prime Minister Nehru passed away in 1964, a resolution was voted in the Parliament unanimously designating the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

(Inputs from Agencies)