On Saturday, Akash Ambani will introduce 5G services in Raj from Shrinathji Temple

Jaipur (The Hawk): Akash Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Jio, will introduce 5G services in Rajasthan on Saturday from the well-known Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand, according to Reliance officials.

According to the information that has been received, Akash Ambani will go on a special aircraft on Saturday morning to Udaipur, from whence he will fly to Nathdwara to provide 5G services in the desert state.

Ambanis place a great deal of faith in Shrinathji, the family's god, from whose temple Reliance Jio's 4G services were first introduced.

Mukesh Ambani received blessings from Vishal Baba, the temple mahant, in September of this year after receiving darshan from Shrinathji. He has previously stated that the Nathdwara temple would serve as the state's launch point for 5G services.

