Office Of Controller General Of Accounts Organises PFMS Mela

Central Bureau Of Communication, Dehradun Holds An Outreach Programme On Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Office of Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India organised a PFMS Mela in Dehradun today with Smt Sonali Singh, Controller General of Accounts, as Chief Guest, Smt. Radha Ratudi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, Dipankar Sen Gupta, Deputy Director General (NIC), Smt. Jaspal Kaur Pradyut, Joint CGA, Sh. Harish Kumar Srivastava, Joint CGA also participated in the event. PFMS Division, Office of Controller General of Accounts (CGA) is organising PFMS Melas in States celebrating the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Smt. Sonali Singh inaugurating photo exhibition on Indian Independence Struggle by Regional Outreach Bureau, Dehradun.

CGA, Smt. Sonali Singh, Deputy Director General (NIC), Dipankar Sen Gupta, at the Photo Exhibition.

As a part of this PFMS Mela, a technical workshop on the Single Nodal Account (SNA) model and Receipt Expenditure Advance Transfer (REAT) module were organised on the day. Representatives from Canara Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank also gave presentations on their value addition in the SNA model. The SNA model has been introduced with effect from 1st July 2021 with the objective to improve transparency in public expenditure and enable better cash management. SNA model ensures that the fund flow and their utilisation in the Government of India schemes are tracked till the last beneficiary through which it is ensured that the unspent balances & float in the schemes are minimised.

Smt. Sonali Singh, CGA, lighting lamp along with other dignitaries before the commencement of technical workshop organised today by PFMS Division O/o CGA, Ministry of Finance.

During the occasion, the Regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting held an exhibition on the Indian Independence struggle and cultural programmes by the artists of the Uttarakhand Cultural Department at the venue.

Public Financial Management System (PFMS) is an ambitious project of the Government of India being implemented by the Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance. PFMS provides a platform for efficient management of funds through tracking of funds and real-time reporting of expenditure and receipts through Treasury and Bank Interface. The line ministries/departments utilise this platform to monitor the utilisation of funds provided to the implementing agencies and state government.