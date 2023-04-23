Odisha CM inaugurates new BJD office

Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik, President of the Biju Janta Dal and Chief Minister of Orissa, inaugurated the party's new Bhubaneswar head office, called "Shankh Bhavan", on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Patnaik spoke at the event and said that Shankh Bhavan will be a place for people who love Odisha and want to work on its growth and building a new Odisha and dedicated it to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that “The year 1997 was the beginning of a new era in Odisha politics. Biju Janata Dal was formed with the principles of legendary Biju Patnaik’s idea of Public service, The Biju Janata Dal, which served the people of Odisha as a regional party, has now transformed into a social movement.”

The Chief Minister said that “This Shankh Bhawan will connect the future with the past of Odisha. It will bring together 4.5 crore people of Odisha and be devoted to the development of Odisha’s art, literature and culture.”

The Chief Minister went on to say that "Shankh Bhavan" will serve as a source of inspiration for the spiritual development of Odisha based on the principles of Jagannath Sanskruti and culture, in addition to the physical, social, economic, cultural, and political progress of the state.

The Chief Minister has stated that the mission of Shankha Bhavan is to disseminate Lord Jagannath's illustrious culture all over the world, to continue the legacy of selfless service to humanity and the progress of our nation, and to preserve the honour of our homeland.

Patnaik emphasised that the secret to the Biju Janata Dal's success has been the party's ability to maintain a consistent platform. Truth and justice pave the route for happiness. Peace has brought us prosperity and has contributed to a shift towards a more peaceful mindset.—Inputs from Agencies