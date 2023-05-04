NYT defaming India: Union minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting for the Indian government, responded strongly on Thursday to allegations made by A. G. Sulzberger, chairman of The New York Times, that journalists in India are treated like terrorists.

At a UNESCO event Wednesday commemorating World Press Freedom Day, Sulzberger said that authorities in India have raided newsrooms and essentially treated journalists as terrorists.

Thakur stated that the law in India followed its own path in cases of misconduct and that no one could claim immunity on the basis of working for the media.—Inputs from Agencies