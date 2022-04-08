NSS IIT Roorkee Organizes And Hosts Sustainability Conclave 2022

Roorkee (The Hawk): National Service Scheme Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (NSS IITRoorkee) today organized and hosted Sustainability Conclave 2022, under the theme"Yearning For Viability", to model and address the rising issues including climate change, environmental degradation, energy crisis, and water shortage. The Conclave aims to empower young innovative minds with the expertise and proficiency of leaders and researchers by bringing them on a common platform. The Conclave is committed to fostering a space for driving collective action for advancing equity and opportunities for all humankind, thereby aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of a better and more sustainable future for all.

The event was graced by the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami who was the Chief Guest, along with Shri Pradeep Batra, MLA, Roorkee, Guest of Honour. Furthermore, the event witnessed the presence of Swami YatindranandGiri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhaada.

The Conclave was divided into conferences for sustainable development, followed by a series of innovative exchange of strategies to help achieve long-term sustainability, workshops, hackathons, ideathon, case study and policy case competitions, among others.

Team NSS IIT Roorkee has worked tirelessly for the Sustainability Conclave. They were guided by the Dean of Students Welfare IIT Roorkee, Prof. Mukesh Kumar Barua, Associate Dean of Students Welfare, Prof. Anil Kumar Gaurishetty and their faculty advisor, Prof. Premlata Jena. The conclave was led by the General Secretary, Ujjval Kumar, with his core team, some of whom are Anuraj Saxena, VedantMeshram and Raman Yadav. The students worked hard enough to conduct the successful conclave. For the Blood Donation Campaign, VanshRuhela and Kritin Agarwal were responsible for overall coordination and completed it successfully. Sahil, Baljeet and Prateek were responsible for leading the “Run for Sustainability”, an event focusing on spreading the message of sustainability in the campus.

Furthermore, marking its 175th year of establishment, the institute also showcased,TechSarthi, an IIT Roorkee’s endeavor for supporting industrial units in and around Roorkee. The TechSarthi scheme was officially launched by Hon'ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhamiwhich will focus on industries to help adopt technically sound solutions, gear up their growth, and realize the objective of “Local to Global”.

This initiative aims to audit industrial units to evaluate the current state of technology, propose practical solutions to their problems, and suggest improvements to boost overall efficiency. Accordingly, the industries can adopt the latest technology or sustainably improvise the existing ones. IIT Roorkee will also provide industry access to its R&D facilities through the I-STEM portal.During the launch, Prof. AkshayDvivedi – Associate Dean of Corporate Interaction, IIT Roorkee, gave a presentation on TechSarthi where industry representatives from Hero Motocorp Limited, Rockman Industries, Napino Industries, AGI Industries, Reprographics India, Zenith Industries, Auxo Ploymers, Jaisanshu Medicare, Senate Laboratories, Pacific Dynamics, Fast Pharma Pvt Ltd, Eapro Global Limited were present.

Hon'ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "IIT Roorkee as an institute of prime importance has blessed the nation with best talents and again today as i stand here, I am sure that the conclave on sustainability will also bear fruitful results. I would like to point out that any development be it technological or otherwise should be sustainable only then it will work towards building the nation. I would like to thank IIT Roorkee for their untiring efforts towards building a sustainable future.”

Swami YatindranandGiri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhaada, said, "IITs being one of the drivers of Indian Technology, where IIT Roorkee plays a very important role, however, our best minds from here are moving abroad. I would urge you young minds to hone your entrepreneurial skills making technology the sole motivator and steer the growth of India"

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, highlighted,"We are delighted that Hon’ble CM launched two of our most important initiatives. While Sustainability Conclave is a timely activity by our students in NSS, Tech Sarathi is an initiative to connect the local industry with IIT Roorkee. It is hoped that Tech Sarathi will play a transformational role in upgrading our industry”

The event was concluded by a vote of thanks by Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee.