    Menu
    States & UTs

    Noida: Intense manhunt launched for BJP's Shrikant Tyagi; wife among 4 detained

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August6/ 2022

    Noida: Noida Police has launched an intense manhunt to nab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, accused of outraging a woman's modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment here in a residential society, officials said Saturday.


    "We have constituted four teams that are working to nab the accused Tyagi and have also detained his wife for questioning," a senior police official.

    Apart from Tyagi's wife, the police have also detained his brother, driver and manager.

    "All of them are currently being questioned," the official said.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags : Noida BJP Shrikant Tyagi wife
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in