Noida: Intense manhunt launched for BJP's Shrikant Tyagi; wife among 4 detained

Noida: Noida Police has launched an intense manhunt to nab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, accused of outraging a woman's modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment here in a residential society, officials said Saturday.





"We have constituted four teams that are working to nab the accused Tyagi and have also detained his wife for questioning," a senior police official.

Apart from Tyagi's wife, the police have also detained his brother, driver and manager.

"All of them are currently being questioned," the official said.

—IANS