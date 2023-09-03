Noida unveils massive Buddha statue as NCR cities get a makeover

Noida: The National Capital Region (NCR) has geared up for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.



NCR cities -- Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad -- have undergone a major makeover and the beautification exercises such as adding new sculptures, lighting, and greenery are almost completed.



A grand statue of Gautam Buddha has been installed at the Delhi entrance point from Noida and the gate has also been renovated.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M says that minor modifications have been made to the design of the entrance gate and additional lighting has been used to make it more attractive.



The entrance gate will now appear in dark grey instead of its previous light grey and blue colour. Some silver detailing work has also been done, besides the floral decorations. Lord Buddha statue is decorated with attractive lights. The total amount spent on this makeover is around Rs 86.22 lakh.



Sculptures are being installed to decorate the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Many major locations including DND Flyover, Film City Gate, Mahamaya Flyover, Near Amity University, Greater Noida entrance, Pari Chowk, and Greater Noida Authority Office are being decorated.



Pari Chowk is being beautified by installing sculptures along with the G20 logo. Greenery is being enhanced by planting good species of plants.



Major roundabouts or crossings of Greater Noida are also being decorated with sculptures and lighting.



Educative sculptures are being installed around the Knowledge Park.



The park and the roundabout near the Greater Noida Authority's office are also being given a special makeover. Instructions have been given to brighten up all the major roads of Greater Noida. For this, the re-surfacing of all major roads is being done.



All signage boards and metro pillars are being painted and flower pots are being placed along the road.



In Noida, as many as 140 tricolour decorative poles are being installed by the power department on the 4.6 km long elevated road from Sector-18 to Sector-61 in view of the G20 Summit. These poles 11 meters high with polycarbonate tubes are being installed on the central verge of the elevated road.



All these works are being done by the Noida Authority.



All the trees from the Film City flyover to Sector-18 underpass and Mahamaya flyover to Golf Course in Noida will be illuminated with lights. Benches, arts and crafts made from recycled plastic waste are also being installed.



The footpath of Sector-18, the commercial hub of Noida, is being decorated with colourful lights. These lights are being installed in such a way that their colourful reflection would appear on the pavement.



Ghaziabad is being beautified as several guests arriving from abroad will land at Hindon Airport to attend the G20 Summit. The beautification and other works in view of the summit will be completed by September 6. For this, the Municipal Corporation will be spending around Rs 8 crore.



The flights of many guests would land at Hindon Air Force Station and there they will move towards Delhi via road. Guests' convoys will pass through the elevated road from the Air Force Station via Karhera Road. Efforts are on to decorate and beautify the 13-km long route.



Colourful lights will be installed on streets and sign boards will be repaired.



The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has issued notices to people living in multi-storeyed buildings around the Hindon Airport to keep their windows closed, citing the safety of foreign guests.



They have been also asked not to climb on the roof of their houses from September 6 to 11.



On the instructions of GDA VC Rakesh Singh, notices are being sent to the houses around the airport. If people do not keep their windows shut, action will be taken against them by the authority.

—IANS