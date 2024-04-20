Noida International Airport Conducts First Calibration Flight To Test Navigation Systems

Noida: In a landmark move, the Noida International Airport conducted its first Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) calibration flight to test navigation systems of the Noida airport.

"A bright and sunny day at #NIAirport set the perfect stage for a DVOR calibration flight, the first of many. The Beechcraft King Air B300 took to the skies, to ensure all @aai_official navigation equipment works flawlessly. #FromTheGroundUp," the Noida International Airport's official X handle posted on X on Thursday.

The NIA also shared a visual captured from the pilot's eye view from the Beechcraft King Air B300.

On April 12, Noida International Airport entered into a concession agreement with Bird Group to provide ground handling resources and services at the airport. The partnership is aimed at ensuring efficient and seamless ground-handling activities at the airport, enhancing the overall passenger experience. Under the agreement, Bird Group will take on an extensive set of responsibilities for the ground handling project. This entails a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing the traveler's experience. This includes everything from ensuring a warm welcome for every passenger to smooth ramp operations and meticulous attention to baggage. The focus is on creating an environment that prioritizes efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

Earlier in November last year the Noida International Airport had sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo airlines. The collaboration designates IndiGo as the inaugural carrier for NIA.

The agreement outlined a strategic partnership between NIA and IndiGo, with a primary focus on enhancing air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and extending beyond its borders. The synergy is expected to foster the exploration of innovative concepts aimed at operational efficiency and an elevated customer experience. The Noida International Airport's first phase is set to be operational by the close of 2024, featuring one runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport aims to accommodate a staggering 70 million passengers each year, solidifying its position as a major aviation hub. —ANI