No time to visit Manipur: Cong slams PM's statehood day wishes

Congress Takes Aim at PM Modi's Statehood Day Wishes for Manipur, Accusing Him of Neglecting a State in Turmoil. Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, Condemns Persistent Violence, Breakdown of Social Harmony, and PM's Silence on Key Issues.

New Delhi: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis' Statehood Day greetings to Manipur the Congress launched a critique on Sunday stating that the PM despite sending wishes through media has not made it a priority to visit the state. Manipur has been facing challenges since May 3 of year.



Jairam Ramesh, the Congress secretary highlighted the violence and disruption of social harmony in Manipur. He accused the PM of remaining silent and avoiding meetings with leaders and parties from the state.



In a media post Ramesh expressed his disappointment by saying, "The Prime Minister tweets about Manipur Statehood Day. Hasn't found time or deemed it important enough to visit a state that has suffered so much since May 3rd, 2023." He added, "The people of the state continue to suffer. Violence persists. Social harmony has been shattered. Yet the PM chooses to remain silent and declines meetings with leaders and parties, from our state."



Ramesh labeled the PMs well wishes on media as another example of hypocrisy. This criticism arose after Modi extended his wishes on a platform by stating; "On Manipurs Statehood Day I send my wishes to its people."

Manipur has played a role in the progress of India. We take pride in the culture and traditions of this state. I sincerely hope that Manipur continues to thrive and develop.



The outbreak of violence, which resulted in, over 180 casualties occurred on May 3rd year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' took place in the hill districts. This march was organized as a protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. It is worth noting that Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipurs population and are primarily concentrated in the Imphal Valley while tribals, like Nagas and Kukis constitute 40% and mostly reside in the hill districts.