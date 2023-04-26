No suspicious object detected after Delhi school bomb threat, police say

New Delhi: After receiving an email bomb threat on Wednesday morning, school administrators here conducted a thorough check of the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road but discovered nothing unusual.

After evaluating the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo stated the threat was received on the school's official email account and the police were notified around 8 a.m.

He stated the local police, the bomb squad, the dog squad, and the SWAT team all rushed to the scene.—Inputs from Agencies