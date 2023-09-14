No one has right to comment on Sanatan Dharma, says Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that no one has the right to comment on Sanatana Dharma be it the BJP or Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“The PM is saying that Hinduism is not a religion. How can that be? He speaks in a way that suits his agenda. I believe that whether it's Udhayanidhi or anyone else, no one has the right to comment on Sanatana Dharma,” Singh said during an interview.

He said that the PM seemed preoccupied with spreading hatred when they should be thinking about and working about the issues our country is facing.

He emphasised that one should not disrespect another person’s religion.

Singh’s comments came in backdrop of Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma which has sparked a controversy.

—IANS