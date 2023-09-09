No need to hide India’s reality from guests' amid G20: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre saying that there was no need to hide the reality from the visiting dignitaries and guests amid the ongoing G20 Summit in the national capital.

In a post on X, he said: “Government of India is hiding our poor people and animals. There is no need to hide India’s reality from our guests.”

His remarks came after the Congress on Saturday shared on the micro-blogging platform a video of coolie camp, a slum in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, which has been hidden from the public view ahead of the G20 Summit.

“The government considers us insects. Are we not human? - Rani, a resident of Delhi, says this. Before G20, Modi government has covered their houses with curtains to hide its failure. Because the king hates the poor.”

On Friday, the Congress had shared another video claiming that the many street dogs were cruelly dragged by their necks and thrown into cages as Delhi got all decked up for hosting the international leaders.

On Friday night, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that India did not allow media to ask questions to US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral meeting.

"President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style!" he tweeted.

