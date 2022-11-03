No injuries have been recorded in a major fire in Lucknow's Hazratganj

Lucknow (The Hawk): On Thursday, a large fire started on the fourth floor of the Prince Complex in Hazratganj.

Fire trucks found it challenging to get within the complex, which is home to numerous coaching centres, offices, a movie theatre, and shops.

There are no fire exits and a small entrance to the complex.

The firefighters had to fight the flames that broke out because of the short circuit for over two hours.

All coaching centre pupils were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported.

The Prince Complex is situated in the centre of Hazratganj, the city's administrative hub.

Recall that on September 5, a significant fire broke out in a nearby hotel, prompting the chief minister to order a fire audit of every commercial structure.

