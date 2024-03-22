    Menu
    No alliance with BJD, BJP to contest solo in Odisha

    The Hawk
    March22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    BJP to contest solo in Odisha's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, announces state president Manmohan Samal.

    Narendra Modi with Naveen Patnaik

    Bhubaneswar: The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, state party president Manmohan Samal said on Friday.

    Talks for alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP.

    “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas,” Samal said in a post on X.

