Nitish took tricolour to Dalit localities: JD(U)

Patna: Amid the spotlight on ally BJP for "Amrit Mahotsav" and "Har Ghar Tiranga" programmes, the JD(U) on Wednesday underscored Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's initiative of celebrating Republic Day and Independence Day at Dalit localities.

JD(U) spokesperson Ranbir Nandan issued a statement showering praise on Kumar, the party's de facto leader, crediting the latter with having brought "the hitherto oppressed sections of the society into the mainstream and making them understand the real meaning of independence".

"It is because of Nitish Kumar that the people of the Dalit community are now realising their democratic rights and contributing to the development of the country," the JD(U) spokesperson, who is also a former MLC, said.

Kumar, who is the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, had more than a decade ago ordered that tricolor hoisting and unfurling functions be held at all Dalit settlements on August 15 and January 26 respectively.

"The Chief Minister has insisted that the eldest resident of every locality be given the honour of unfurling/hoisting the flag. This is ensured down to panchayat level", pointed out the JD(U) leader.

Notably, the Chief Minister himself makes it a point to attend one such function every year. The practice was discontinued in the past couple of years because of the Covid pandemic.

