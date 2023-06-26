Nita Ambani Dedicates 'The Sound Of Music' Special Shows To 3400 Underprivileged Children, Senior Citizens At NMACC

Mumbai: The Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, dedicated special shows of the International Broadway musical 'The Sound of Music' to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens from NGOs supported by the Reliance Foundation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Reliance Foundation hosted 3,400 children and senior citizens from various areas throughout Mumbai, including specially-abled children, for these two concerts over the weekend. The effort was backed by 18 NGOs supported by its Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme, as well as Reliance staff volunteers who were on hand to ensure that everyone had a comfortable and magical experience. Over the years, Reliance Foundation has supported children's dreams through various education and sports projects through its ESA programme.

These special shows, in collaboration with NGOs, are just another step in Reliance Foundation's continued efforts to inspire children.

"The overwhelming response to 'The Sound of Music' reaffirms NMACC's vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Seeing families from across the country come together and enjoy this magical experience has been truly heart-warming. We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical's momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all," said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

'The Sound of Music' made its debut in May this year at The Grand Theatre with a historic eight-week run - its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country.

Enthralled by the spectacular performances that brought to life the drama unfolding in the Von Trapp family, the joyful children and elderly citizens cheered along to timeless songs like 'My Favourite Things' and 'Do-Re-Mi', matching the beat with the live orchestra. They were ecstatic after the musical to meet the performers who played the Von Trapp family. —ANI