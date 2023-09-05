    Menu
    NIA raids 8 locations in UP in CPI(Maoist) case

    Pankaj Sharma
    September5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than eight locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a CPI (Maoist) case, sources said on Tuesday.

    Accompanied by local police, the probe team started conducting raids early this morning in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh, and Deoria districts . They also questioned multiple people regarding the case.

    According to the sources, documents and other digital devices are also being scanned. 

    The raids are expected to continue till the evening.

    As of now, no official statement has been issued in the matter.

    Further details are awaited. 

    —IANS

