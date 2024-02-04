NIA Chargesheets 3 Myanmar Nationals in International Human Trafficking Case

Myanmar Nationals Charged in NIA's Crackdown on Human Trafficking Network

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals in a significant international human trafficking case. The charges involve the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India through the India-Bangladesh border.



The accused individuals, identified as Rabi Islam (also known as Rabiul Islam), Shafi Alam (also known as Sofi Alom and Sayedul Islam), and Mohammad Usman, are permanent residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district, according to the NIA.



Investigations by the NIA reveal that the trio entered India illegally with the assistance of traffickers and touts, lacking valid travel documents. The chargesheet alleges their involvement in facilitating the infiltration of numerous foreign nationals through unauthorized and illegal border routes.



The NIA further claims that the accused were part of a well-organized network of traffickers and touts engaged in various illegal activities. They were allegedly luring vulnerable Rohingya women, who had sought refuge in Bangladesh, into India with false promises of marriage to Rohingya men.



The chargesheet discloses that these women were subsequently sold into forced marriages across multiple Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Haryana.



Additionally, NIA investigations uncovered instances of forgery of documents. It was established that Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards, using them to procure multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts to conceal their true identities.



The NIA initiated the probe into the case on November 7, 2023, and with the filing of this chargesheet, it marks a significant stride towards uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket and network, the central agency stated.

