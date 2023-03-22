NIA arrests jailed Kashmir activist Khurram Parvez in NGO terror funding case

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially arrested Khurram Parvez, the programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), who had been in jail since his detention in connection with the NIA's NGO terror funding investigation.

The federal agency had made its first arrest in the case in October 2020, when it apprehended Irfan Mehraj, a resident of Srinagar. When Parvez was a fighter for human rights, Mehraj was one of his closest friends.

Since his arrest by the NIA in November 2021, Parvez has been incarcerated for his anti-national activities. These include gathering intelligence on critical installations and the deployment and movement of security forces, as well as acquiring secret official documents and passing them to his LeT handlers through encrypted communication channels in exchange for financial compensation. On May 13 of last year, he and five others were charged.—Inputs from Agencies