NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh for information on Khalistani terrorists linked to BKI

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of "listed terrorists" Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, for promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each has also been declared by the NIA for information on three associates of these terrorists, namely Parminder Singh Kaira alias Pattu, Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh alias Satta, and Yadvinder Singh alias Yadda.

"All five are wanted in the NIA case relating to BKI’s terrorist activities aimed at disturbing India’s peace and communal harmony and spreading terror in the state of Punjab. The NIA had registered the case under Sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act. The wanted terrorists are accused of commission of terror acts and activities, besides raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling of terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals," said the NIA.

An agency official said that they were also wanted in cases relating to commissioning of targeted killings, as well as targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in Punjab.

The NIA investigations have shown that these terrorists have been engaged in recruiting new members for the BKI by promising them monetary benefits. They have also established a network of operatives in various countries to further their terror activities in different parts of India.

Rinda is a Pakistan-based "listed individual terrorist" and BKI member. He’s originally a resident of Maharashtra's Nanded, with Punjab's Taran Taran district as a permanent address. Landa is a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab, while Khaira alias Pattu hails from Baghelewala, Zira, in Punjab's Ferozpur. Satta Naushera is a resident of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran and Yadda belongs to Chamba Kalan, Tarn Taran.

— IANS