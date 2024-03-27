New York: Over 7000 Indians, Americans celebrate Holi with a taste of embassy's ODOP delights

Over 7,000 enthusiasts at South Street Seaport, NY, for a mesmerizing Holi celebration, featuring the Consulate General of India's showcase of the ODOP initiative, a dive into India's rich culinary diversity with Monsoon Malabar coffee, millet cookies, and coffee chocolates, all wrapped in the joyous hues of Gulal and the rhythmic beats of Bollywood and Dhol.

New York [US]: The vibrant colours of Holi splashed across South Street Seaport in New York as more than 7,000 Indians and Americans came together to celebrate the festival of colours.

Amidst the festivities, the Consulate General of India in New York added a unique flavour to the celebration by showcasing the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, highlighting the cultural and culinary diversity of India.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as people exchanged traditional greetings, smeared each other with colour, and danced to the beats of Bollywood music and Dhol as well.

Adding an exquisite touch to the celebration, the Consulate General of India in New York treated participants to a delectable showcase of ODOP delights.

Among the highlights was the indulgence in the rich flavours of Indian Monsoon Malabar coffee, a quintessential delight for coffee connoisseurs.

Additionally, attendees savoured the unique taste of millet cookies and coffee chocolates, curated to represent the diverse culinary heritage of India.

"More than 7000 Indians and Americans celebrated Holi at South Street Seaport in New York. Also indulged in the rich flavor of Indian Monsoon Malabar coffee as @IndiainNewYork showcased ODOP initiative with millet cookies & coffee chocolates," said the Consulate General of India in New York, in a post on X.

US President Joe Biden too extended Holi wishes on Monday, emphasising that millions of people globally will join together to celebrate the festival, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colours.

He, along with first lady Jill Biden, wished everyone to celebrate the festival of colours.

"Jill and I wish all those observing today's Festival of Colors joy and happiness," he added.

The Indian Consulate in New York on Monday extended Holi greetings by illuminating the iconic Times Square in New York City with banners of Holi wishes.

"Wishing everyone a colorful and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May the festival of color fill your life with happiness, love and peace,"Indian Consulate in New York posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the US also wished everyone a joyous celebration resplendent with colours and music.

In a video shared on X, the Indian Embassy in the US captured the exuberant spirit of Holi celebrations. The video showcased a lively scene at DuPoint Circle, where people immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing joyously while playing with vibrant colours.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti also extended Holi wishes to the people of India via a video message shared on X.

He said, "I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together."

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other.

