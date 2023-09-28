New Delhi examining Afghan embassy's purported communication on closing down operations: Sources

New Delhi: It has been reported that the Afghan embassy in India has released a statement regarding the closure of its operations, and sources say that New Delhi is currently investigating the legitimacy of this statement.

It has come to light that Ambassador Farid Mamundzay is currently stationed in London, where he has been leading the mission.

After the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Mamundzay continued to serve as the Afghan envoy after being appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government.—inputs from Agencies