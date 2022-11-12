New assembly session likely in December to escalate conflict between Kerala's governor and CPI-M government

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): With the CPI-M preparing to call the state Assembly next month, the conflict between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan administration is likely to get worse.

The CPI(M) will be successful in blocking Khan from delivering the annual Governor's address by calling for a new assembly session in December that will last into January.

When asked if it was a "game plan," Party state secretary M.V. Govindan responded to the media on Saturday that the administration makes all such decisions.

The next anticipated event will occur on Tuesday when the CPI-M and its 100,000 followers occupy Khan's home.

Unfazed, Khan urged them not to postpone the protest till Tuesday.

