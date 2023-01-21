Nepal plane crash: Relatives of 4 Indians yet to receive dead bodies

Kathmandu: Despite spending their third day in a hospital on Saturday, the relatives of four Indians killed in a plane crash in Nepal have yet to receive the bodies of their family members.

On Sunday, a Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 passengers crashed in a river gorge near the tourist city of Pokhara, killing everyone on board. On Tuesday, Nepalese authorities started handling over the bodies of the victims to their families.

Fifty-three Nepalese passengers, 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, and four crew members were killed in the incident. Abhisekh Kushwaha (25), Bishal Sharma (22), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Sonu Jaiswal (35), and Sanjaya Jaiswal (25), all of whom are Indian and hail from the state of Uttar Pradesh, have been identified.—Inputs from Agencies