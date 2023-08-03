Nelong, Jadung And Other Areas Of Uttarkashi To Receive BSNL Services Soon

Uttarkashi: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) telecommunications company will set up mobile towers in several areas including Nelong and Jadung villages on the international India-China border in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, an official said on Wednesday.

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that land has been made available to BSNL in several locations, including Nelong and Jadung, and the installation of towers has begun.

Parwal also stated that the launch of the BSNL service on the international border will benefit the Army, ITBP, as well as BRO jawans and labourers.

"Land has been made available to BSNL at 69 places including Nelong and Jadung and the process of installing towers has started. Army, ITBP as well as BRO jawans and laborers will get benefit from the start of BSNL service on the international border," District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. BSNL Mobile is a major provider of GSM networks under the brand name CellOne and BSNL all over India. It has wide network coverage in both urban and rural areas of India.

Earlier in July, the Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi was facing a threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned.

Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety. National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), had constructed a road protection gallery on the highway three years ago spending around 28 crores, which is 310 meters long, 10 meters wide and 11 meters high. —ANI