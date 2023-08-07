Damage Due To Forest Fire

New Delhi (The HAwk): The State/UT-wise number of forest fire detected by Forest Survey of India, Dehradun using SNPP-VIIRS (Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership -Visible and lnfrared lmager Radiometer Suite) sensor over the last five years is given in Annexure-I.

As per the report received from State Government of Kerala, the details of area affected by forest fire in Vagamon area of Kottayam forest division during 2017-18 to 2022-23 is given in Annexure-II. During 2021-22 and 2022-23, no forest areas has been reported to be damaged in Vagamon area of Kerala State.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has prepared National Action Plan on Forest Fire to enhance the preparedness, control and response measures to tackle forest fires by state forest departments. The National Action Plan prioritizes on empowering forest fringe communities and incentivizing them to work in tandem with the Forest Departments to prevent and control forest fires; reducing the vulnerability of forests against fire hazards; enhancing the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions in fighting fires; and restoration of forest fire affected areas. The Ministry supports the efforts of the States/ UTs in prevention and control of forest fire by providing financial assistance under the Centrally Sponsored Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme, CAMPA and under Development of Wildlife Habitat schemes. These schemes provide support to the state forest departments towards forest fire prevention and mitigation activities including, creation and maintenance of fire lines, water conservation structures, procurement of firefighting equipment, awareness creation, and incentivizing village communities for protection against forest fire etc.

As per the report received from the various State Governments, no major incident of mortality of reptiles is reported in fire incidents. As per the report received from various State Governments, the forest fire are mostly ground fires that are sporadic and not enveloping large areas within the landscape. The fuel load in majority of the fire prone areas are dried grasses, which quickly regenerate during monsoons. So far, no lasting damages are noticed due to forest fires resulting in migration of animals and birds from their habitats.