Nearly 29,000 people hit by flood in Assam

Guwahati: An official bulletin reported that the flooding situation in Assam has worsened on Thursday, affecting roughly 29,000 people across three districts of the state.

More than 28,800 individuals in the Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur districts have been affected by the flooding, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report.

Over 23,500 people in Lakhimpur, more over 3,800 in Dibrugarh, and nearly 1,500 in Dhemaji have been affected, it said.—Inputs from Agencies