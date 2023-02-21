NDRF rescuers return from Turkiye with stories of love, hugs and 'thank you' note in Hindi

New Delhi: The NDRF's mission in earthquake-stricken Turkey was fraught with difficulties on all fronts, from a paramedic leaving her 18-month-old twins behind to serve the call of duty to authorities processing hundreds of paperwork to generate more than 140 passports overnight.

Part of them wondered if "we could have saved more lives," but their hearts were also full of the love and gratitude they had received from the affected people. One man, still grieving over the loss of his wife and three children, made sure that Deputy Commandant Deepak always had access to vegetarian food, no matter where he was deployed.

"Anything vegetarian he had like an apple or a tomato. He peppered it with salt or local spices to make it tasty." Deepak said he was deeply moved by what Ahmed was doing for him.