NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

Imphal: On Sunday, NDA ally Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) declared that it was cutting ties with the N Biren Singh administration in Manipur.

More than 160 people have been killed in ethnic riots in Manipur over the past three months, and KPA president Tongmang Haokip told Governor Anusuiya Uikey of the party's decision to sever ties with the BJP-led administration in a letter.

The BJP holds 37 of Manipur's 60 Assembly seats, thus this won't affect the stability of the administration.

"In light of the current crisis, it is no longer fruitful to back Manipur's current chief minister, N Biren SIngh's government.

Therefore, the KPA's support for the Government of Manipur is being terminated, and the letter signed by Haokip says it should be disregarded.

Kimneo Haokip Hangshing of Saikul and Chinlunthang of Singhat are the two KPA assembly members.

There are seven NPP MLAs and just five NPF MLAs. There are also five representatives in Congress.

"We have sent the letter to the Governor by e-mail," W Lalam Hangshing, general secretary of the KPA, told. In addition to our two MLAs, we have also provided the government with outside assistance. The current state of affairs renders the alliance fruitless.—Inputs from Agencies