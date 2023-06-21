NCPCR seeks report from Bengal govt on children injured in bomb blast

Kolkata: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has requested report from the West Bengal government regarding the children injured in the bombing in the Murshidabad district on June 19.

The NCPCR additionally sought an action taken report (ATR) from the state government regarding this matter.

A communication in this regard had been sent from NCPCR to the office of the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi seeking the report within the next 24 hours.

On June 19, five children in the Jangipur area of Murshidabad district were badly injured when a crude bomb they were playing with and thought was a ball went off. The five children, whose ages range from 7 to 11 years, are currently under treatment in a hospital in the area. The matter was reported to NCPCR which had taken strong exception to the development.

According to our sources, in its statement, NCPCR has described the incident as a serious matter of child right's violation.

In addition to arranging for the necessary treatment arrangements for the injured children, it has ordered the state government to immediately locate the individuals responsible for the tragic incident and get them charged under necessary legal provisions.

In the communique to the state government, NCPCR has also hinted towards sending a field-inspection team to the states to investigate the matter on-ground at the pace of occurrence.

Given that the model code of conduct is already in effect there in light of upcoming elections for the state's three-tier panchayat system, NCPCR may approach the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to get permission for sending out the field-inspection team.—Inputs from Agencies