NCPCR, Owaisi, Priyanka condemn slapping of minority student in UP

New Delhi: A purported video showing a teacher asking students to slap a student reportedly belonging to a minority community in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has drawn condemnation from various segments.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday reacted sharply after the undated video went viral on social media.

NCPCR's chief Priyank Kanoongo appealed on social media not to share the video to protect the identity of the children involved in the incident.

Taking to microblogging site X, he also assured that the NCPCR "will fight the child's battle with full promptness" to get justice for him.

Reacting over the incident, Owaisi wrote on X: "(Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath is responsible for what happened to the child. Perhaps, you will invite this criminal to Lucknow and reward him. No count of how many Muslim children are forced to bear such humiliation silently. It is common to call Muslim children 'Jihadi' or 'Pakistani' in schools."

The NCPCR chief asked Owaisi not to share the video as it can be a threat to the privacy of the children.

Priyanka Gandhi condemned the incident and said, "What kind of classroom, what kind of society do we want to give to our future generations? Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress. We have to unite and speak against this hatred for our country, for progress, for the coming generations."

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal also condemned the incident, saying: "This is the 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar' (market of hatred) we are fighting against. Outraged at this teacher who is encouraging children to slap their fellow classmate because he is from another religion."

"Children need to be taught compassion, brotherhood and respect for all faiths. The poison spread by the BJP and it’s allied media outlets are responsible for this. We must put in all our efforts to undo it in every part of the country," Venugopal added.

Condemning the incident, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said: "Muzaffarnagar school video is a painful warning of how deep rooted religious divides can trigger violence against the marginalised, minority communities. Our MLAs from Muzzafarnagar will ensure that UP Police files a case suomoto and the child’s education is not disrupted."

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar police claimed the video was from a school of village Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar.

The police have started an investigation into the matter after taking suo moto cognizance of the video.

"We have decided not to take up the case. The school have returned our fees... We have decided that our child will not go to that school," father of the victim told media persons.

—IANS