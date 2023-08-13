NCCF sells 71,500 kg of tomatoes in Delhi in 2-day mega sale

New Delhi: On Sunday, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) said that, during a two-day mega sale staged in the nation's capital in advance of the Independence Day celebration, 71,500 kilograms of tomatoes were sold at a subsidised rate.

The cooperative announced in a statement that the massive sale had taken place at 70 various places across Delhi, including the areas of Seelampur and R K Puram.

On August 12, 36,500 kg were sold out of a total of 71,500 kg, and on August 13, 35,000 kg were sold. Subsidised tomato sales were made at a rate of Rs 70 per kilogramme.—Inputs from Agencies