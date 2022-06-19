New Delhi (The Hawk): The nation is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to celebrate India’s progress and achievements in the 75th year of India’s Independence.

A National Conference on Cyber Safety and National Security (Cyber Apradh Se Azadi – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi tomorrow. The conference is being organized by Ministry of Home Affairs. The Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the conference. The conference is part of the efforts to create mass awareness for prevention of cyber crimes in the country.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in the run up to tomorrow’s conference had also organized functions at 75 places in different States/Union Territories on Cyber Hygiene, Prevention of Cyber Crimes, Cyber Safety and National Security under the banner “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” from June 8 to 17. The Conference will also be attended by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, and from the States and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations amongst others.