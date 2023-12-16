National Commission for Women says it won't tolerate crimes like Belagavi incident

National Commission for Women vows zero tolerance for heinous Belagavi incident, emphasizing the urgent need for a societal mindset shift to safeguard women's rights and prevent such atrocities. Protests erupt in Bengaluru demanding justice and highlighting Karnataka's law and order challenges.

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India]: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Delina Khongdup on Saturday said that it will not tolerate crimes like the Belagavi incident.

She also added that we should change our mindset and not let such incidents happen again in any part of the country.

"This should not happen again. So I want to convey the message to every citizen of this country that we should change our mindset and not let such incidents happen again in any part of the country. So far it is fine (police action). Our first and foremost priority is to protect women's rights and we will not tolerate this type of crime," National Commission for Women (NCW) member, Delina Khongdup said.

Earlier in the day, Members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha and workers staged a protest on Saturday in Bengaluru over the stripping and parading of a woman in the Belagavi district.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, BJP leader and former chief minister DV Sadanand Gowda said, "We are here today to protest against the prevailing law and order situation in Karnataka. This (Congress) government has failed abjectly to ensure the protection of citizens."

The protest came in light of a horrific incident in which a 42-year-old woman in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole after her son eloped with a girl from the same community.

The incident took place on December 11.

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the state government over the Belagavi incident.

The commission sought a report from the Congress government within four weeks on the action taken in the case and also decided to send a fact-finding team to the district.



"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report carried on December 12, 2023, that a 42-year-old woman was stripped, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and assaulted at Hosa Vantamuri village, Belagavi district, Karnataka, after her son eloped with a girl from the same village," the panel stated in an official release.

The panel stated that the contents of the news report, if true, do point to a serious violation of the victim's human rights.

"The purported act, as reported, seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim. It is the duty of the state to safeguard vulnerable sections of society, especially women, children, elderly persons and people," the NHRC stated in the release.

The panel also issued notices to the chief secretary and the state's director general of police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.



"It (the report) should include the status of the registration of the FIR, progress in investigation, arrest, if any, compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme, if paid and the steps taken or to be taken to prevent such incidents in the state," the NHRC stated further in its release.

The panel also asked its DIG, Investigation, to constitute a team to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding inquiry at the earliest and submit a report within two weeks.

