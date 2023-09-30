Nagaland starts nationwide cleanliness drive

Kohima (Nagaland): Joining the rest of the country, Nagaland observed the nationwide cleanliness drive on Saturday, a day ahead of the proposed date declared by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan said “The cleanliness drive is a symbolic programme and people should see that the surroundings are maintained clean that is the most important thing. The State had decided to conduct the cleanliness drive in advance because of its situation and today the Raj Bhavan, alongwith its staff and the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaland are undertaking part in the programme. 'Our priority should be to maintain cleanliness'.”

"Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" is one of the pivotal events of this year's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS)’ campaign, motivating citizens from across the nation to volunteer one hour towards cleanliness, at 10 a.m., on 1st October 2023.

“As the Prime Minister has declared the country open defecation-free, most of the villages in Nagaland are now open defecation-free, that is the foremost thing for maintaining cleanliness,” the Governor said.

The cleanliness drive began at the Raj Bhavan till the Heritage, Nagaland. The cleanliness drive was initiated by the Kohima Municipal Council amidst condemnations from various organisations in Nagaland to the Prime Minister's call for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1.

Earlier,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to participate in a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1 ahead of Gandhi Jayanti. The call to action– “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath” – aims to unite citizens from every corner of the country for one hour of collective “shramdaan” on October 1 starting at 10 am.

“A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 i.e. on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place,” PM Modi said during the 105th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

