Nadda addresses booth workers in Suratgarh

Jaipur: BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday called booth the source of power in an attempt to rally workers' support at the booth level.

Nadda was addressing a booth workers convention at Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar district.

He said, "Booth is the origin, the source of power. Whatever power we get, we get it from the booth. That's why our slogan has also been 'My booth, the strongest."

"We have to strengthen our booths and give those values, which will strengthen the party," he said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.—PTI