Muzaffarpur boat capsize: 12 missing children pulled out dead, say police

Muzaffarpur: The 12 children who had gone missing in the boat capsizing incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, on Thursday were pulled out dead from the Bagmati river on Friday.

Nearly 15 to 20 persons who were on the unfortunate boat that capsized in the Bagmati river within the jurisdiction of Benibad police station in Muzaffarpur were successfully rescued on Thursday only. Emergency rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service after the capsize was reported.

The deceased were identified as Kamini Kumari, Sushmita Kumari, Baby Kumari, Sazda Bano, Ganita Devi, Azmat, Ritesh Kumar, Shivji Chaupal, Samshul, Vaseem, Mintu and Pintu, said Raghvendra Nagwal, Circle Officer, Gaighat (Muzaffarpur).

Amid the rescue operation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the affected families would be provided assistance.

"The District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur has been told to inquire into the incident. The families of those affected by this accident will be provided assistance by the government," the CM said.

—ANI