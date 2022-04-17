Muslim Youth 'Stab' Case: News Portal Faces Action For Spreading False News

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police said on Saturday that it would initiate legal action against the news portal for spreading false news regarding the stabbing incident of a Muslim youth in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The news portal had reported that an 18-year-old Muslim youth was attacked with sword by a man returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files' movie. The news went viral on social media and was shared widely by various handles. However, the story was found to be completely false and mischievous, stated Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka.

The report claimed that the youth was attacked with a sword by a 30-year-old Hindutva activist in Teragaon village in Haliyal town of Uttara Kannada district. The Gulbarga News Express portal claimed that Hindutva activist Honnappa attacked Amanulla Irfan with a sword after watching the controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

It also stated that Haliyal police registered an FIR and arrested Honnappa. "Anupam Kher starrer 'Kashmir Files'' deals with the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits. Scholars and critics of Hindutva ideology have flagged the film for installing hatred towards Muslims. This film has been widely endorsed by Hindu nationalist groups. The movie is given tax -free run in BJP-run states of Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Tripura," the report said. The report further stated that, "meanwhile, genocidal slogans and anti-Muslim chants were raised by Hindutva groups at Kashmir Files screening across the country."

However, the official release by the police stated that true facts verified by the Karnataka State Police Fact Check team indicate that "the accused Honnappa Bovi and victim Amanulla Irfan are neighbours. As the victim was constantly abusing the mother of the accused, he had assaulted the boy in front of his house with a pocket knife."

"The accused is secured, thoroughly interrogated and his confession revealed the same. He was sent to judicial custody. It is nowhere related to 'The Kashmir Files' movie nor was it communally triggered. Victim is out of danger," the police said.

Further FIR was registered on the incident in Haliyal police station under IPC Sections 324, 307 and 504. Though the incident of assault is true, the motive for the same is not 'The Kashmir Files' movie as alleged. It has happened purely due to personal reasons. However, the incident has been twisted to depict as it as a hate crime, the police said. "Action was being initiated against the news portal for publishing such false and baseless story without proper verification," the police stated.

—IANS