Muslim Community Delegation Urges PM Modi to Establish 'Sufi Circuit'

New Delhi: A delegation representing the Muslim community, comprised of leaders from the BJP Minority Morcha and other religious figures, engaged in a productive discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in the national capital. The focal point of their meeting was the proposal to establish a 'Sufi circuit' across the country, sources revealed.



According to reports, Prime Minister Modi expressed his support for the initiative and advised the leaders to collaborate with the Union Minority Affairs Minister to formulate a comprehensive plan. "When the Muslim religious leaders suggested the creation of a Sufi circuit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the idea and encouraged the leaders to work closely with the Minority Affairs Minister to develop a detailed plan," sources stated.



Sources also indicated that the inaugural meeting to discuss the Sufi circuit is expected to take place in February, with Union Minority Minister Smriti Irani engaging in dialogue with Muslim religious leaders.



In a symbolic gesture preceding this development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 'Chadar' to Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha national president Jamaal Siddiqui during the meeting. This Chadar is slated to be offered on the 812th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The Urs festival is an annual event in Ajmer, Rajasthan, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.



Notable attendees at the Prime Minister's residence included Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, Syed Farid Nizami (Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah), Salman Chishti (Ajmer Sharif), party national vice president Tariq Mansoor, Delhi Haj Committee chairman Kausar Jahan, and Sufi Hazrat from Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

