Musk's Starlink Internet will soon be available in moving vehicles

San Francisco (The Hawk): SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has announced that its Starlink satellite Internet service will be made available for RVs in December.

With Starlink for Rvs, users can connect instantly to high-speed, low-latency Internet no matter where they are, as long as they are within the service provider's active coverage area.

Since the flat high-performance service has a wider field of view and more accurate GPS, it can establish stable connections in more places.

The hardware used in the setup is built to last and is designed to be permanently mounted in the vehicle.

The company promises its customers that the product is simple to disassemble and transport.

Users can tailor their Internet experience on the road with RVs thanks to monthly billing and the ability to pause and resume service at any time.

While pre-orders for the new flat high-performance service for on-the-go use are open in a select number of markets, customers will have to wait until December 2022 to receive their products.

The company recently announced that, with the official launch of Starlink Aviation scheduled for next year, its satellite Internet service will soon be available on select aircraft.

The company has stated that each plane with its Aero Terminal will have access to Internet speeds of up to 350mbps, which is fast enough for video calls, online gaming, "and other high data rate activities," according to a report.

(Inputs from Agencies)