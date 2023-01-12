Multiple locations in Rajasthan have been searched as part of the PFI conspiracy investigation by the NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency searched nine places in Rajasthan on Thursday in connection with a case involving a conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to incite hatred among different religious groups and commit terrorist activities in the country, according to an official.

A NIA spokesman claimed that searches were conducted at four locations in Jaipur, four locations in Kota, and one location in Sawai Madhopur district, and that digital gadgets (mobile phones, SIM cards), knives, and incriminating material and posters were seized.

The official said the agency had registered the case last year related to confidential information received from reliable sources that PFI members -- Sadiq Sarraf of Talabpada and Mohammed Asif of Sangod -- along with other officer bearers and cadres were indulging in unlawful activities and promoting violent acts and enmity among different religious groups through their provocative utterances and activities.—Inputs from Agencies