MP: Leopard kills six-year-old girl in Mhow

Mhow: A six-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow tehsil in the early hours of Thursday, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 2 am, when the child, Ravina Wasnik, was sleeping with her parents outside their house on the outskirts of Dudhi Bawdi village, Choral forest range officer Rahul Jain said.

The leopard attacked and killed her on the spot. The predator fled the place after her parents raised an alarm, he said.

I reached Dudhi Bawdi village early this morning to take stock of the situation. The child's body was taken to Simrol primary health centre for post-mortem, Jain said, adding that the process of providing compensation to the affected family has been initiated.—PTI