MP shocker: Man kills wife & children; commits suicide

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district allegedly killed his wife and two of four children and then ended his own life, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Badnagar area in Ujjain district late on Saturday.

The police have recovered four bodies lying in a pool of blood from a home and have sent for post-mortem.

The police said that the man -- Dilip Singh, returned home late on Saturday.

When he was moving towards his house, a stray dog was barking at him. Furious over the dog's continuous barking, Singh, who was drunk, came out with a sword and tried to kill the dog.

His wife tried to stop him but he attacked her also. Two of his children tried to save their mother but they were also attacked.

Meanwhile, two other children ran away from the house to save themselves, and raised an alarm in the locality.

By the time neighbours reached his home, Dilip was also lying in a pool of blood along with two children and his wife.

The two other children have been admitted to a hospital with injuries.

"We are yet to arrive at any conclusion as to what led him (Dilip) to kill his two children and wife. We were told that he used to drink often. An investigation is underway," the police said.

—IANS